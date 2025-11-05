Why Aerial Footage From 1938 Might Be Final Clue In Solving The Amelia Earhart Plane Mystery

On July 2, 1937, the famed aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan took off in a twin-engine Lockheed 10-E Electra from Lae, New Guinea, headed for Howland Island, 2,600 miles east across the Pacific Ocean where they planned to refuel. Earhart and Noonan had already traveled 22,000 miles on a quest to fly around the world. They had only two more stops to go after Howland Island — Honolulu, Hawaii, and Oakland, California — and just 7,000 miles. The Electra never made it to Howland Island, and a subsequent 16-day search by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard failed to find Earhart, Noonan, or the plane.

Earhart's disappearance remains the biggest mystery in aviation history. But recently uncovered photographs from 1938, a year after her mysterious vanishing, have strengthened investigators' beliefs that the wreckage of Earhart's Electra is located in a lagoon on Nikumaroro Island, about 350 miles from Howland Island. The photos, backed by more recent satellite and drone footage, appear to show a metallic-looking object near the island, which has been dubbed the Taraia Object after the part of the island where it's located. A joint investigation involving 15 researchers from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and the non-profit educational organization Archeological Legacy Institute (ALI) plan to visit the remote island in the South Pacific that could contain the dark secret of Earhart's fate in 2026 to determine if the Taraia Object is indeed Earhart's long-lost plane.

