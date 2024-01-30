Why The Mystery Of What Happened To Amelia Earhart's Plane May Finally Be Over

The Wall Street Journal goes into more detail about Tony Romeo's Pacific expedition to locate Amelia Earhart's plane. His exploration company, Deep Sea Vision, scanned 5,200 square miles of ocean floor near Howland Island, Earhart's intended destination before she and Fred Noonan vanished. Howland Island, it should be noted, is a tiny outcrop in the middle of nowhere in the Pacific Ocean southwest of Hawaii and less than midway to Australia. In other words, the odds of finding anything lost to the ocean in such a region seem all but impossible and help explain why no one has found the wreckage of Earhart's Lockheed Electra.

Even after Romeo and his team of pilots dispatched their "Hugin" submersible to take sonar images of the seafloor, it took three months of searching to snap their one image of what might be Earhart's plane. Sonar images at 16,000 feet below sea level reveal an object that, while blurry, does look suspiciously like a Lockheed Electra. It's not proof positive, but it might be enough to merit another trip. "We always felt that a group of pilots were the ones that are going to solve this, and not the mariners," Romeo told the Journal.

That being said, underwater archaeologist Andrew Pietruszka notes that sonar images won't cut it next time — we've got to go in person and identify, face-to-face, exactly what's down there in the depths. "Until you physically take a look at this, there's no way to say for sure what that is," he told the Journal. Whether it's just a plane or contains Earhart and Noonan's remains is unknown. But only at that point could we put Amelia Earhart, Fred Noonan, and their mystery and legacy to rest.