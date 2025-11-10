Stevie Nicks Actually Loathed This 1979 Fleetwood Mac Album Title

Stories of tension among Fleetwood Mac members are the stuff of rock 'n' roll legends. Tempestuous love affairs and acrimonious break-ups helped fuel the creativity of one of rock's most successful acts. By the time the now-iconic lineup assembled to record their third album together, Stevie Nicks had already been crowned the music industry's gold dust woman. Her dramatic lyricism and tendency toward a gauzy fantasy aesthetic helped set the tone for the band's biggest era. But it turns out Nicks wasn't a fan of the name for the "Tusk" album at all.

Advertisement

Following up a mega-selling juggernaut like 1977's "Rumors" was a tall order, and tensions only grew while Lindsey Buckingham experimented with odd production techniques and sounds that strayed from the style that helped the band sell millions of albums. It was a strange and unexpected two-LP collection of songs that emerged, one that held moments of true genius paired with jangling creations where reach exceeded grasp. It only added to the emotionally-charged connections among the members, with Nicks' sensitivity making her particularly edgy.

So when it was time to give this musical beast a name, the one that was chosen did not sit well with Nicks' at all. Was she simply being obstinate after indulging Buckingham's musical whims? Or did she maybe have valid reasons for detesting the title of what turned out to be a sharp left turn in the Fleetwood Mac canon? Having a lousy album title might be Stevie Nicks' greatest regret, but the story behind the name seems to justify her distaste.

Advertisement