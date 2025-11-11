The image of the sad clown, laughing on the outside while crying on the inside, has become so prevalent that it's practically become cliché. Yet, as is the case with many clichés, there's an underlying truth. In fact, the so-called "sad clown paradox" has actually been the focus of scientific study, exploring how the likes of beloved comedian Robin Williams, Spike Milligan of Britain's "The Goon Show," and "Friends" star Matthew Perry were plagued with crippling depression while bringing laughter to the world.

To a certain extent, the same can be said of Stephen Colbert. He came to prominence as a deadpan correspondent alongside host Jon Stewart on "The Daily Show," before spinning himself as a one-man parody of Fox News in Comedy Central hit "The Colbert Report," which launched in 2005 and ran for more than 1,300 episodes until concluding in 2014. That, however, was just the beginning; when late-night trailblazer David Letterman stepped down from "The Late Show," Colbert was tapped to become its new host, a role he took on in 2015.

While he's undeniably one of the funniest performers on television, scratching the surface reveals that Colbert has experienced significant sadness and heartbreak over the years, beginning with a horrific childhood accident that came to shape his life in ways he'd only come to understand years later. To find out more about the darker side of this famed funnyman, read on for an exploration of the tragic real-life story of Stephen Colbert.

