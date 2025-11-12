5 Rock Songs From 1970 That Are So Underrated

Whatever generation you're from, you likely get to a certain age where the music younger people listen to begins to sound, well, unlistenable. To some ears, modern rock sounds derivative, most pop sounds too bombastic, and other genres, such as glitch and vaporwave, may seem utterly unfathomable. Is it true that music was better in the old days?

It's a question that has attracted a great deal of debate down the years. It's true that, with rock music at least, the pioneering bands of the past have stood the test of time. Acts from the 1970s such as Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Pink Floyd, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, and Black Sabbath are considered to have made some of the most definitive music of the era, which continues to resonate with generations of new audiences interested in listening to the greats and uncovering the roots of modern rock. Looked at through this lens, it seems the music of the era is both classic and timeless.

But the fact is that while certain songs retain their listenership down the decades, there was also a great deal of dross that doesn't deserve to be remembered; indeed, with music-making more accessible to a greater number of people, it's arguable that there is more "good" music being made today. But there is plenty of music that fails to find the audience it deserves, and the same was true in the '70s. Here are five songs from 1970 alone that are severely underrated today.

