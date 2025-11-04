5 Unusual State Laws About Death And Burials

For many, disposition of a body boils down to burial or cremation — that's it. In fact, the National Funeral Directors Association reports that cremation has surpassed burials in the United States as the most common body disposition method, expected to reach 63.4% cremation and 31.6% burial by the end of 2025. Other options exist, though, like composting a body in soil or having an exuberant New Orleans jazz funeral along the way to interment. But depending on the state, you might have more or less options available. You might even have unusual options available for execution if you're on death row.

Worldwide, there are tons of burial customs far, far more unconventional than anything that might get authorized in a U.S. state. Tibetan sky burials involve leaving a body out in the open for carrion birds, a practice related to belief in reincarnation. The "hanging coffins" of the Bo people in China involved raising coffins to a high elevation along a cliff face, held in place by wooden pegs. Ma'nene burial practices in Indonesia involve exhuming the dead, dressing the person up, and maybe even sticking a lit cigarette in a mummy's mouth. On and on it goes, from the fantasy coffins of Ghana to rewrapping the dead in fresh clothes in Madagascar, and many more.

You might not be able to do all this in the U.S., but you've still got options. In Florida, you can have your cremated remains transformed into an artificial reef. In Colorado, you can be burned on a giant, open-air pyre. And in some states, you can even be shot into orbit. And if you're awaiting execution in a state like Idaho, the firing squad is back in business.

