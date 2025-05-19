Minnesota Was The First State To Legalize This Unusual Type Of Cremation

In the United States, World Population Review estimates that 352 people die an hour. That's 8,460 people every day. The bodies never stop coming, and the living are tasked with disposing of them in a respectful way. For those in the business of interring bodies, options are relatively limited. Typically, we bury or burn corpses via cremation, but just as you can "bury" a person in an above-ground mausoleum, you can also cremate a body using a water solution and heat.

Advertisement

This alternative method of cremation is called "aquamation" or alkaline hydrolysis. It's marketed as a "greener" method of body disposal because it uses 80 to 90% less energy than flame cremation and doesn't emit carbon dioxide, which contributes to climate change. Aquamation is a lesser-known and understood form of cremation, but the end result is the same — all that's left of a body is ground-up bones and teeth. As of January 2025, aquamation was legal in 28 states, but the first one to legalize the option was Minnesota in 2003.

While it was legalized in that state, it took another three years for the first funeral home to bring in the equipment necessary for an aquamation. Though Minnesota led the pack in allowing aquamation, there must not have been any takers, because according to the Cremation Association of North America (CANA), it was 2011 when the first funeral homes used the method in Florida and Ohio. In the subsequent years, it has continued to be a slow-growing choice of body disposal in the U.S.

Advertisement