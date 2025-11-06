Rockers Who Forgot Lyrics To The Songs That Made Them Famous

Each band has hardcore fans who know every word and note from every track on every album. But to songwriters and singers, the experience of composing and remembering a song is quite different. They've got to construct the song, collaborate with band members, practice in the studio, record, sleep on buses between gigs, and somehow focus on stage amidst a flood of noise, lights, and cheering faces, night after night after night. It's impossible for even the most well-practiced veteran to not mess up now and then, even for some of rock's biggest names and biggest songs.

Lyrics present their own unique challenges, too, ones that start with writing and remembering. Tatiana Shmayluk of Ukrainian metal band Jinjer sometimes doesn't write lyrics until two hours before a recording session, as she said in a recent interview, and has to actively try to remember the lyrics later. Kurt Cobain wrote similarly last-minute, saying in a 1993 interview that he tossed out "pieces of poetry" and "garbage ... that would just spew out of me." Mega-rocker James Hetfield of Metallica, meanwhile, sometimes has no idea what to say and composes riffs separately from lyrics.

Clearly, no matter how precious lyrics are to a fan, they can be much easier for a musician to forget them. In some cases, that means even hit songs. Ozzy Osbourne once forgot the lyrics to "War Pigs," Cobain forgot the lyrics (and music) to "Polly," Noel Gallagher forgot the lyrics to "Wonderwall," Thom Yorke forgot the lyrics to "Karma Police," and Matt Bellamy forgot the lyrics to lots of songs, including "Kill or Be Killed."

