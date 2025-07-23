The World Reacts To The Death Of Ozzy Osbourne

On July 22, 2025, legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76. As the lead singer of the groundbreaking and gleefully dark Black Sabbath and through his spectacularly successful solo career, Osbourne established the sound, look, and feel of heavy metal. It was loud, menacing, and off-putting, all to the delight of millions. Osbourne's voice was unmistakable, bearing an otherworldly high pitch and often interrupted with a frightening cackle as he spun haunting musical tales like "War Pigs," "Iron Man," "Paranoid," "Crazy Train," and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Osbourne indeed went home in July 2025, when he reunited with Black Sabbath to headline an all-star tribute and final performance, the "Back to the Beginning" festival in Birmingham, England. Just over two weeks later, the just-retired Osbourne died a scant few years after a series of health problems and a devastating diagnosis of the progressive neurodegenerative condition, Parkinson's disease. Osbourne's final message to fans at his last show proved all the more tragic.

While a lot of stars couldn't stand Osbourne, a polarizing and controversial figure to be sure, the tributes for the icon of heavy metal, music, and pop culture in general piled up after his death. All of them were poignant, heartfelt, and appreciative of how the singer changed the world. Here are all of the reactions from public figures, musicians, and celebrities on the tragic death of Ozzy Osbourne.

