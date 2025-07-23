The World Reacts To The Death Of Ozzy Osbourne
On July 22, 2025, legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76. As the lead singer of the groundbreaking and gleefully dark Black Sabbath and through his spectacularly successful solo career, Osbourne established the sound, look, and feel of heavy metal. It was loud, menacing, and off-putting, all to the delight of millions. Osbourne's voice was unmistakable, bearing an otherworldly high pitch and often interrupted with a frightening cackle as he spun haunting musical tales like "War Pigs," "Iron Man," "Paranoid," "Crazy Train," and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."
Osbourne indeed went home in July 2025, when he reunited with Black Sabbath to headline an all-star tribute and final performance, the "Back to the Beginning" festival in Birmingham, England. Just over two weeks later, the just-retired Osbourne died a scant few years after a series of health problems and a devastating diagnosis of the progressive neurodegenerative condition, Parkinson's disease. Osbourne's final message to fans at his last show proved all the more tragic.
While a lot of stars couldn't stand Osbourne, a polarizing and controversial figure to be sure, the tributes for the icon of heavy metal, music, and pop culture in general piled up after his death. All of them were poignant, heartfelt, and appreciative of how the singer changed the world. Here are all of the reactions from public figures, musicians, and celebrities on the tragic death of Ozzy Osbourne.
Superstars of heavy metal and hard rock mourned the star
The loss of Ozzy Osbourne stunned the metal community. "He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide," Kiss bassist and co-frontman Gene Simmons said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The official Metallica X account posted a 1980s-era photo of the band backstage with Osbourne, captioned with a single "broken heart" emoji.
Scott Ian of Anthrax, on the bill at Osbourne's farewell concert, laid out Osbourne's impact. "Peace, love, and gratitude to one of the giants, one of the actual architects of the genre, one of the originals. The King," Ian wrote on Instagram. "We were with him in Birmingham just over a week ago talking about how incredible 'Back to the Beginning' was. ... This heartbreaking shared experience is palpable." Another "Back to the Beginning" participant, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, kept it simple in his own Instagram post: "Good bless you, Ozzy." Elsewhere, David Draiman of Disturbed contributed via X, calling him a "dear teacher" and "father to us all."
"Our hearts are broken like millions around the world," metal band Judas Priest said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Your music is eternal." Alice Cooper also spoke to the outlet, calling Osbourne "a cross between the prince of darkness ... and the court jester" who will "continue to be a rock n' roll legend."
Classic rockers paid tribute to him
Ozzy Osbourne's career spanned a remarkable seven decades, which puts him up there with the greatest and most enduring rock stars to ever pick up a microphone or an instrument. As such, the unofficial fraternity of classic rock stalwarts considered Osbourne to be one of their own, and while their music wasn't as hard and heavy, there was a lot of respect and affection for him. "So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away," Elton John posted on Instagram. "He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly."
Ronnie Wood, guitarist for bands like the Faces and the Rolling Stones, concurred. "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne," Wood added on X, formerly known as Twitter. "What a lovely goodbye concert he had at 'Back To The Beginning' in Birmingham." Wood's bandmate in the Faces, Sir Rod Stewart, a household name like Osbourne, also somberly bid farewell to his cohort. "Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I'll see you up there — later rather than sooner," Sir Rod Stewart wrote on Instagram.
Alternative rock musicians appreciated Ozzy Osbourne, too
The guitar-based alternative rock that broke out big in the '80s and '90s bore the influence of heavy metal, too. Understandably, many of that genre's luminaries shared their devastation over Ozzy Osbourne's death. "It was Ozzy's voice that took me away to a dark universe. ... Thanks for the music, Ozzy it makes our journey in life better," Pearl Jam's Mike McCready wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Fellow Birmingham-based musicians Duran Duran also paid tribute on Instagram, saying that it's "hard to imagine a world without" the frontman, who "brought so much joy, humour, and raw power to the world." Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams echoed these sentiments. "It's hard to wake up on tour in a world without an Ozzy," he wrote on Instagram.
"I didn't think you would leave so soon ... [Y]ou will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage," singer and Osbourne acolyte Yungblud said on X. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was more succinct, writing on Instagram just, "No words. We love you Ozzy."
Other pop-metal acts posted tributes
One of the predominant popular musical forms of the 1980s was melodic heavy metal, which was suitable for the radio and MTV. Ozzy Osbourne's most successful solo years overlapped with the decade, and his popularity led to other similar acts finding fame, including Twisted Sister, led by frontman Dee Snider. "Farewell, Ozzy Osbourne," Snider declared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You and your bands changed my life. Thank you for the ride."
Billy Idol also walked the path that Osbourne carved out, and he was a long-time fan and associate. "I saw Black Sabbath one month before the first album came out at Worthing Town Hall in 1968," Idol remembered on Instagram. "I was right at the front & his tassels were touching me! Ozzy embodied the spirit of rock 'n' roll, and he performed right to the end as we all saw." Idol's songwriting partner and guitarist, Steve Stevens, counted Osbourne as a friend. "Honestly no words can describe what an honor it was to spend time with Ozzy," Stevens wrote on Instagram. "He was larger than life but yet warm and incredibly funny."
Plenty of non-rock stars shared their love of Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne entertained far more than just heavy metal aficionados — his influence was felt across the sphere of entertainment and the world at large. Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, bandleader of the Roots and music documentarian, declared "Long Live The Oz," on his Instagram page. The message was flanked by an "I love you" hand-sign emoji and the very similar "devil horns" gesture so frequently flashed by heavy metal acts. "Rest In Melody," Thompson added. Flavor Flav, a fellow reality TV star and the hype man in the '80s hip-hop collective Public Enemy, memorialized Osbourne on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Man, real heart broken over the passing of Ozzy Osbourne," he wrote. "We go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the Rock Hall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and the kids and whole family."
English by birth, Osbourne lived in California for much of the last couple decades of his life, and the state's governor, Gavin Newsom, recognized the musician's contributions and qualities upon his death. "Ozzy Osbourne was a man of multitudes: larger-than-life, yet honestly human," Newsom wrote on X. "From California's stages to global influence, his impact is undeniable. His legacy will live on through his music, his fans, and his family."
Hollywood's stars paid their respects
No celebrity was more ironically aligned with the satanic than Ozzy Osbourne, the so-called "Prince of Darkness." When Adam Sandler made his 2000 demon comedy "Little Nicky," he cast Ozzy Osbourne as himself, who recreated the notorious moment he bit the head off a bat. Perhaps nobody spoke to what Osbourne meant to the masses of metalhead teenagers of the 1970s and 1980s more than Sandler, who remembered the singer in an Instagram post. "Nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness — Ozzy Osborne!" Sandler wrote. "Loved him a lot like we all did! Sending love to the family and so happy to have spent time with the legend himself."
Osbourne turned in another cameo as himself in another supernatural comedy, the 2016 franchise reboot of "Ghostbusters." Paul Feig directed the film, and he spoke about Osbourne after the musician's death. "So very sad to hear about Ozzy's passing," Feig wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I will always cherish the time I spent with him on 'Ghostbusters.' He was such a sweet guy and so up for having fun with his persona. He was a true legend and the music world wouldn't have been the same without him."
Ozzy Osbourne's real and work families will miss him a lot
Ozzy Osbourne married his manager, the former Sharon Arden, in 1982, and they raised three children: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Osbourne's death in July 2025 was announced to the world via a statement from the singer's family. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," it read (according to Variety). "He was with his family and surrounded by love."
Osbourne was part of another family of sorts: Black Sabbath. He sang with the Aston, Birmingham heavy metal band throughout the 1970s and then occasionally, including at a farewell concert just weeks before he died. After the news of Osbourne's death broke, the Black Sabbath X account posted a picture of the musicians grinning widely on stage with the caption, "Ozzy Forever."
The band's guitarist, Tony Iommi, then delivered some touching remarks on his own X page. "I just can't believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park," Iommi wrote. "It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words, there won't ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother." Bassist Geezer Butler also weighed in on Instagram: "Goodbye dear friend — thanks for all those years — we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston —who'd have thought, eh? ... Love you."