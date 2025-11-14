5 High School Hits From The '70s That Will Stir Up Emotions In Every Boomer

Just like flipping through a yearbook or getting a call from an old friend, the right song can unleash a flood of memories that hit you right in the feels. Boomers who spent the 1970s making their way through high school spent wages from summer jobs on singles that captured their swelling adolescent emotions, ranging from the depths of lovelorn sadness to the heights of partying hearty.

The diverse genres that competed for airtime provided a diversity of emotionally-charged tunes, from disco hits at a school dance, one-hit wonders bopping on home stereos, or '70s hard rock classics that are long forgotten. And depending on what a listener was going through at the time, each song can take on a spectrum of significance.

There are bound to be dozens of '70s songs that spark an emotional response in Boomers whenever they show up on Spotify playlists or Pandora stations. But of all the sonic time machines that captivated the high schoolers of the decade, five songs in particular can still spark powerful feelings with just a few opening notes. By the time the chorus hits, Boomers are back in their young adult era, singing along and reliving the glory days of their youth.

