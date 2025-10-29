What Happened To These '70s One Hit Wonders?

David Naughton's face and voice became familiar to millions of Americans in the late 1970s when he starred in Dr Pepper's "I'm a Pepper" TV advertising campaign. Naughton danced down the street while he sang "I'm a Pepper, you're a Pepper, wouldn't you like to be a Pepper, too?" That exposure led to his casting in "Makin' It," a 1979 sitcom that riffed on the massively popular movie "Saturday Night Fever." Naughton portrayed Billy Manucci, the equivalent of John Travolta's role of fame-hungry disco dancer Tony Manero. Producers also enlisted Naughton to sing the show's disco opening credits song. A full-length recording was released as a single, and it peaked at No. 5 on the pop chart, one of the few TV theme songs to become a huge pop hit.

By the time the song "Makin' It" fell off the Hot 100, "Makin' It" the show had been canceled, a flop that lasted for just nine episodes. Fortunately, Naughton had his Dr Pepper gig to fall back on, and he kept making soda commercials until the early 1980s when, itching to try other creative endeavors, he walked away from the campaign for a role in "An American Werewolf in London." That horror-comedy became a cult classic and one of the top-grossing films of 1981. Naughton never recorded another single, but he worked steadily as an actor for decades, including main cast roles on the '80s sitcoms "At Ease" and "My Sister Sam."