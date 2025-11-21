The Best Rock Concerts From 1970 No True Music Fan Will Ever Forget

Possibly the greatest live rock record of all time, The Who's "Live at Leeds" was recorded on the campus of Leeds University in the U.K. on February 14, 1970. By then, the British rockers had achieved an immense level of fame and critical acclaim thanks to the release of their boundary-pushing rock opera "Tommy," which was released in 1969. The live album that resulted was something of a cash-in on this success, but just so happened to catch the band at the height of its powers.

Advertisement

Featuring high-octane performances of some of their greatest hits to that point — including 1965's "My Generation" and "I Can't Explain" — as well as covers of rock classics like Eddie Cochran's "Summertime Blues" and Johnny Kidd's "Shakin' All Over," showing The Who in their full range. It goes without saying that the destructive energy the band was famous for is in full effect — indeed, the album liner notes made clear that the recording itself is uncorrected, adding to the sense of live chaos.

The atmosphere of the show was such that, if anything, it had to be toned down. As lead singer Roger Daltrey told Sounds magazine later that year: "It was one show and it was a very valid bit of plastic, you know," he said. "There was hardly anything dubbed on it — there were more things taken off than put on. Two backing voices were added, but that was only because the mike fell over. The whole thing is as it happened. We even pulled a lot of the crowd out because it was like, distracting to listen to" (per Udiscovermusic).

Advertisement