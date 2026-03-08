Creedence Clearwater Revival's Fortunate Son Was A Seething Anti-War Protest Song Until Movies Ruined It

There was no mistaking what "Fortunate Son" was all about when Creedence Clearwater Revival released it in 1969: It's an indictment of a Vietnam War draft system. A lot of anti-war songs came out in the '60s, but "Fortunate Son" was the most aggressive, direct, and angry in explaining the brutal unfairness of a draft that sent men from the lower economic rungs to fight and face death, while the boys from wealthy and powerful families tended to get deferments.

It's a twist of fate that a song that criticizes the wealthy became a '60s classic rock song worth a head-turning amount of money, but Creedence Clearwater Revival putting out a hard rocking protest song was a virtual guarantee of success. "Fortunate Son" sold 8 million copies as of 2025, but the main way that it has generated revenue for stakeholders, such as CCR singer and primary songwriter John Fogerty, is through soundtracks. "Fortunate Son" has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, usually to key in viewers that a scene is set in the late 1960s or in the Vietnam War. Having those opening guitar notes of "Fortunate Son" blaring while scared American troops encounter gunfire — the very thing the song protested — has become a lazy and ironic tactic of uninventive soundtrack supervisors. It's become such a cliché that "Fortunate Son" has been stripped of the power and meaning it once held.