Creedence Clearwater Revival's Fortunate Son Was A Seething Anti-War Protest Song Until Movies Ruined It
There was no mistaking what "Fortunate Son" was all about when Creedence Clearwater Revival released it in 1969: It's an indictment of a Vietnam War draft system. A lot of anti-war songs came out in the '60s, but "Fortunate Son" was the most aggressive, direct, and angry in explaining the brutal unfairness of a draft that sent men from the lower economic rungs to fight and face death, while the boys from wealthy and powerful families tended to get deferments.
It's a twist of fate that a song that criticizes the wealthy became a '60s classic rock song worth a head-turning amount of money, but Creedence Clearwater Revival putting out a hard rocking protest song was a virtual guarantee of success. "Fortunate Son" sold 8 million copies as of 2025, but the main way that it has generated revenue for stakeholders, such as CCR singer and primary songwriter John Fogerty, is through soundtracks. "Fortunate Son" has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, usually to key in viewers that a scene is set in the late 1960s or in the Vietnam War. Having those opening guitar notes of "Fortunate Son" blaring while scared American troops encounter gunfire — the very thing the song protested — has become a lazy and ironic tactic of uninventive soundtrack supervisors. It's become such a cliché that "Fortunate Son" has been stripped of the power and meaning it once held.
Movies made a joke out of the deadly serious Fortunate Son
The use of "Fortunate Son" as a needle drop began in earnest in the 1980s, about when filmmakers started to examine the lasting effects of the Vietnam War on American life. Other protest songs from the late 1960s have been utilized by movies and TV to convey a late '60s mood or a Vietnam War setting, such as "For What It's Worth" by one-hit wonder Buffalo Springfield. But none apparently get the job done better or faster than "Fortunate Son." It's popped up in Boomer-era period pieces like the miniseries "The '70s" and films including "Forrest Gump," "Prefontaine," and "Crossing the Bridge." In all, "Fortunate Son" has been licensed about 70 times, including the episodes of "American Dad!" and "Family Guy" that make fun of the song's predictable and obnoxious appearances in Vietnam War movies.
It's unfortunate that this is the legacy of "Fortunate Son," because it was once such an audacious attempt to speak truth to power. With his voice full of palpable bafflement and rage, CCR leader John Fogerty wails and hollers his way through the song as he tries to make sense of what he sees as patently and deadly wrong. He calls out senators, millionaires, and rich people — and their sons — for talking a big patriotic game, but when it comes time to fight for their political beliefs, everyone but the "fortunate sons" are the ones dispatched.