Rock Legends From The '70s Who Waited Years For A No. 1 Hit

There's never a perfect overlap between a musician's popularity — in terms of sales or streams — and their historical impact. The 1970s, a time of experimentation and eclecticism, saw plenty of one-hit wonders skyrocket to the top of the chart. Some of those artists, like Lipps Inc., you'd likely never know about if not for a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, in this case "Funkytown," while other artists were mega-huge right off the bat, such as The Eagles. Then there are those musicians who either took some time to reach their peak or were extremely successful during the '70s, yet didn't get a No. 1 hit until later.

In fact, there's a really interesting middle ground that some of our most legendary musicians occupy — rockers, especially — where they made a tremendous mark but never had a No. 1 song. We're talking AC/DC, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath, Jimi Hendrix, Judas Priest, KISS, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, The Who, and many, many more. Even Metallica never charted higher than No. 10 with 1991's "Enter Sandman."

Nonetheless, some '70s rockers did eventually get their due — think Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, Foreigner, and David Bowie — the kind of chart-topping due that more or less corresponded with their popularity and impact.