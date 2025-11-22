5 Classic Rock Songs We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The Day We Die

The first time you heard Nirvana on a "classic rock" radio station, your heart probably hit your feet. But have no fear, because "classic rock" doesn't just mean all the rock music that existed up to about 30 years ago. As expected, classic rock does include guitar, drum, bass, and singer, but otherwise refers less to genre and more to time, roughly from 1964 to 1982, at least by The Guardian's parameters, which work well for our purposes. This overlaps neatly, but not perfectly, with the Civil Rights Act through Ronald Reagan's inauguration as president. This was an era of immense social change and artistic experiment; one that produced some profound music that deserves to be blasted till death.

Out of our entire field of irreplaceable, monumental classic rock outfits – The Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Bob Seger, Creedence Clearwater Revival, etc., etc. – it's a bit difficult to limit our choices to a mere five songs. This means that some more-than-worthy bands, and personal reader favorites, are going to be left off our list. So rather than take this article as gospel, the reader can take it in the vein as it's intended, as a holistic snapshot of the mid '60s through early '80s, plucking out highlights that encapsulate the time. We've also avoided one-hit wonders and stuck with songs that represent a relevant artist's entire body of work, as well as limited our choices to popular tracks that have already proven their staying power. Finally, we've chosen songs that have some measure of complexity or repeatability that makes them tolerable to hear again and again. Choices range from the Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil" to "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac, and more.

