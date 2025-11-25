This Iconic Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1975

Those who were alive during the '70s might be able to make a pretty good guess about what love song topped the charts in 1975, same as those born later will have absolutely no clue. That's because Captain & Tennille — an unlikely duo of seriousness and quirk, captain's hat and pageboy haircut — stepped into the pop musical limelight in 1975 with two songs charting in the top 10, including "The Way I Want to Touch You" at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The pop duo all but vanished following 1980's "Do That to Me One More Time," which topped the charts at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But it was "Love Will Keep Us Together," the very first track off their debut, 1975 album of the same name, that held the No. 1 spot for the longest that summer, at a whopping four weeks.

"Love Will Keep Us Together" is a testament to its time. A short, piano-driven pop track with sparse and bouncy bass and an undeniable hook, "Love Will Keep Us Together" was a massive hit right from the get-go. It skyrocketed to the top of the charts following its June release, and stayed there for one-twelfth of the year. Yes, the song is a bit hokey and derivative, with a chorus that matches its music: "Just stop / Cause I really love you / Stop, I'll be thinking of you / Look in my heart / And let love keep us together." But it resonated with folks in a big way, no doubt thanks to the irrepressible smile of one half of Captain and Tennille, aka Cathryn Antoinette (Toni) Tennille. Beneath the lyrics, though, trouble was brewing with the husband-wife duo that wouldn't surface until years later.

