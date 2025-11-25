Nostradamus' Predictions For 2026 Are Pretty Spooky

It's never too late to follow your dreams: Case in point: Nostradamus didn't start publishing enigmatic predictions of future disasters until he was in his late 40s. (Nothing brings home the terror of the future like the aches and pains of midlife.) A Frenchman who had trained and practiced as a physician, Nostradamus — government name Michel de Nostradame — began publishing creepy rhyming verses allegedly predicting the future in 1550. Despite what could be charitably called a mixed record of accuracy, his predictions came to the attention of the queen dowager of France, the intimidating Catherine de Medici, and her patronage ensured that Nostradamus and his musings would be remembered for centuries.

It's always a safe bet to predict that somewhere, somehow, disaster will strike, but even this "stopped clocks are right twice a day" logic hasn't kept people from poring over Nostradamus's often vague prophecies. They're generally not connected to specific years, instead being grouped into collections of 100 stanzas called "centuries." To peep what fate has in store in 2026, we can look at the 26th stanza in each collection, then have a little fun with numerology to see what else may be in store.