What Everyone Gets Wrong About '70s Rock Music

It's often tempting to bundle decades of human civilization into neat little packages with definable borders for cultural phenomena, but in reality, trends, fads, and movements swell and recede across time in a far blurrier and indistinct manner. Were the '80s all hair metal, for instance? Were the '90s all grunge? Were the '00s all ... OK, we don't know what the '00s were supposed to be except full of sticky-looking lip gloss and oversaturated colors in music videos. And the '70s? It wasn't all disco. In fact, it was very much all about rock.

The fact that the '70s rocked will come as no surprise to folks who were alive then. In popular, highly reduced conception, the black-and-white '50s were maybe Elvis and Frank Sinatra, the '60s were the Beatles and a shaggy-haired summer of love, and then — snap! — everyone started wearing bell-bottoms and doing that John Travolta pointing-the-finger-at-the-ceiling dance move from "Saturday Night Fever." But what about Led Zeppelin? Or Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Queen, Aerosmith, Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, and many, many more?

Classic rock bands overwhelmingly dominated the '70s and accounted for seven of the decade's top-10 albums. Another top-10 album belonged to Elton John (1972's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"), while the last two were soundtracks to John Travolta movies: 1977's "Saturday Night Fever" (aka, the Bee Gees' claim to fame) and 1978's "Grease." Notice that these albums show up towards the end of the decade, when disco was at its most popular. Ultimately, the most common modern misconception about '70s rock was that it was as unpopular, or non-mainstream, as rock sadly is now.