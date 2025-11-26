These 5 Classic Rock Songs Are Even Better A Cappella

It seems obvious that rock music as a genre couldn't exist without guitars. Yet the songs in this list suggest otherwise. A cappella renditions of famous songs are a tradition in themselves. Usually taking place in genres such as folk, country, and soul, they offer the chance for skilled vocalists to take on a song's rich melodies and render them with the use of the human voice alone. The best results typically come from groups, with smaller groups like trios and quartets enough to offer dynamism and cover most of the song's instrumental parts, while full choirs can offer an incredible amount of richness that elevates a song into something transcendent.

But can a cappella work as well for rock classics? It's not an easy task to replicate the stadium-filling sound of many of the genre's biggest tracks — but nevertheless, countless vocalists have attempted to offer their own unique spin on such songs either entirely without the use of traditional instruments, or by offering minimal instrumentation — say, a drum kit and nothing else — with the guitar, bass, and so on of the original recording replaced entirely by vocal parts.. Here are five a cappella versions of famous rock songs which have found an audience in recent years, which some might argue are even better than the originals.