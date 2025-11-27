The Top 5 Songs Hollywood Has Overused In Movies And TV Shows

Few things are as torturous as an overplayed song (besides actual, medieval torture). All of us have lived through some period of time when we heard a song so much that we wanted to strangle someone, like a fellow moviegoer when a hated track pops up in cinema. Sometimes, a song gets popular because of a film and becomes all but inseparable from it, like Aerosmith's massively overplayed "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" from 1998's asteroid-based disaster flick "Armageddon." Other times, songs keep getting used again and again until they're totally stripped of their original impact, no matter how good the song.

There are plenty of overused movie songs to choose from — far more than we have space for — so the reader should take our choices as a sample of the phenomenon in question. Also, in the absence of any truly comprehensive and centralized database that maps out precisely how many times every song ever recorded has been used in every film ever made, it's unlikely that any list will be without errors. Nonetheless, we leaned into sources like IMDb to count the number of times particular songs have been used, which is, of course, the most important criterion in question.

Each song in this article also has an instantly recognizable melody, bassline, riff, hook, opening, or some other element that no doubt plays a role in why it keeps getting chosen for films. As for what constitutes "overused" or "overplayed," we defaulted to the common, universally shared sentiment of ear fatigue to guide our choices. From Creedence Clearwater Revival's predictable appearance to other, more surprising choices, here are some of the most overused songs ever to grace the big screen.