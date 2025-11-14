5 Banger Rock Songs Made Famous By Movies

Sound is easily one of the most overlooked aspects of filmmaking, no matter how crucial it is to the overall experience. Sound design alone can communicate a film's themes and sentiments, such as the evocative and cosmic-sized layers of a movie like "Interstellar." Sometimes it's the score itself that stands out, to the point where it's impossible to imagine a film without it. Such is the case with Howard Shore's myriad leitmotifs peppered throughout the "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Then there are straight-up songs that, if done wrong, can easily distract from what's happening on-screen, particularly because of the presence of lyrics. But if done right, a song can elevate a movie the same way a movie can elevate a song — even a rock song.

Plenty of movies feature popular music within the plot, like "Johnny B. Goode" from 1985's "Back to the Future." Other movies are straight-up musicals with full-on song-and-dance numbers incorporated into the narrative, like "La La Land" or that classic from 1952, "Singin' in the Rain." Here, we're discussing songs from a film's soundtrack where, in each case, the song and its movie are inextricably intertwined. And furthermore, each song rose to the level of megahit because of the movie. From "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" to "Danger Zone," these rock songs treated their host movies as a launchpad for eternal fame.