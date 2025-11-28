What Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Concert Was Really Like

In the 1960s, Johnny Cash was at a low point in both his professional and personal life. Dealing with a persistent substance use issue made the musician unreliable. At that time, he often missed scheduled concert dates, and if he did make it to the venue, his performances were often of less than stellar quality because of Cash's obvious intoxication. That apparently led to some audience behavior that Cash didn't enjoy, which made him amenable to the idea of playing a show behind bars. "One thing he liked about playing prisons: If he did something the audience didn't like, they couldn't leave," Cash's drummer, W.S. "Fluke" Holland, told NPR.

Also, Cash had gone a couple of years without a big hit. Once a dominant and prolific presence on the country chart, Cash released fewer singles in the late-1960s relative to his previous output. "We couldn't get him in the studio," Cash's bassist, Marshall Grant, told

Rolling Stone

. "And when we got him in the studio, he'd come completely unprepared. He came in and would start writing songs. You can't do that because every part of our career proves, especially with us and with him, you had to get the songs, work it up, have it ready to go. Well, we couldn't get him to do that." In order to get something — anything — on tape for public consumption, Cash's band floated the idea of recording a live album at Folsom Prison in California.