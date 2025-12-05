5 Banger Rock Songs Made Famous By TV Series

For those who've seen 1985's "The Breakfast Club," try to imagine its final, iconic scene without Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" playing in the background. John Bender walks across a football field, raises his fist into the air, the shot freeze-frames, and ... what? Everything is silent, and the credits roll? That final shot and that song go so hand-in-hand that it's impossible to imagine them without each other, the same as lots of other famous films and songs. With that said, lots of TV shows also elevated certain songs to legendary statuses.

Who, for instance, could think of "Dawson's Creek" without Paula Cole's controversially Grammy-winning "I Don't Want to Wait" playing in the background? What about Massive Attack's superb and moving (if sadly overplayed at this point) "Teardrop" in the opening of "House"? Heck, is it even remotely conceivable to imagine the still-running "Cops" without "Bad Boys"? Absolutely not. All of these songs were made famous, in large part, because of the shows that featured them. But, none of them are rock songs. The Who's 1971 "Won't Get Fooled Again" is full-on classic rock, but the group was famous long before it got deployed in the opening to "CSI: Miami" and a slew of glorious David Caruso sunglasses memes.

Other rock songs, however, came to fame and acclaim through TV shows. In a case like "I'll Be There for You" on "Friends," the song was made just for the show. In the case of "Woke Up This Morning" on "The Sopranos," it was a lucky find and fit. And in at least one case, a song was made more popular than it had ever been thanks to the show that featured it.