The Red Hot Chili Peppers Don't Deserve A Grammy For Best Rock Song — And We Know You're Mad

No one really cares about the Grammys, including the Grammys, it seems. Why else would they remain so out of touch with the times and so lazy regarding nominations and winners, especially rock and heavier music? As reported by NPR, 66-year-old pianist and Grammy voter Bruce Brubaker hazards the guess that we all know: Voters choose based on recognizable, legacy names and probably never listen to nominees, like an 8-year-old choosing the hamburger no matter all the other menu options. This is why names from 30, 40, 50 years ago and more keep coming up year after year, like The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and the 2025 winner for Best Rock Performance, The Beatles, which hasn't existed since 1970.

This doesn't mean that musicians like the Beatles or the Stones are bad — far from it. But really, when '70s and '80s rocker Bruce Springsteen wins best rock song in 2003, 2008, and 2009, the choice of winner starts to look as cursory and throwaway as the Grammys themselves. "Rock" didn't even exist as a standalone Grammys genre until 1980, well after legendary bands like The Who, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Doors, and Fleetwood Mac dominated popular music. Eight years later, we got the still-controversial Grammy win of Jethro Tull, the flute guys, beating out Metallica for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance. Then in 1992, after Nirvana's "Nevermind," Pearl Jam's "Ten," and Soundgarden's "Badmotorfinger" came out, Sting won Best Rock Song for "Soul Cages."

Ultimately, there are loads of bad Grammy choices for rock songs, but we're going to settle on one winner in one year. Sorry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, but you and 2007's "Dani California" have got to go.