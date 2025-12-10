5 Modern Rock Songs We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The Day We Die

Try telling a 20-year-old that Soundgarden is "modern rock" and you'll probably get an "ok, boomer" eyeroll, if they've even heard of Soundgarden. But as strange as such labels sound, "modern rock" doesn't just mean rock released last Tuesday. It means rock differentiated from all the unparalleled masterworks of "classic rock" across its mid-60s to early '80s peak. Modern rock covers the late '80s all the way to the present — a time of musical eclecticism, iterative evolution, and genre crossovers. Roughly twice as long as the period of classic rock, that's a whole lot of time to scour for a mere five stellar selections that we'll be blasting till we die.

We needed ground rules for this endeavor. Sadly, this meant culling metal of all types from our radar, no matter how tempting it was to pull from Metallica's "Black Album," massive mainstream nu-metal bands like Korn, and metal with wider appeal, like Pantera. We also had to skip the most contemporary bands that are more than worth our attention and might attain pantheonic status in the future, like The Warning, a superb trio of Mexican sisters. Additionally, we neither devolved into a mindless list of greatest, overplayed hits like "Smells Like Teen Spirit," nor a rant about personally-loved, obscure masterworks, no matter how good.

Finally, all of these songs were of the moment when they released (difficult to qualify, we know), but also have staying power over time. That means they retain something universal related to rock's soul and history, as well as being excellent in their own right. And for brevity's sake, we had no choice but to omit a whole lot of fantastically worthy songs.