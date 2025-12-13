5 Timeless Rock Songs About Love

In 1967, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, one of the most important bands of the '60s, played at the Monterey International Pop Festival. The pivotal performance introduced Americans to the virtuoso rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix and lit the fuse for Hendrix and his band, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding, to become a huge success. It also may have provided the impetus for Hendrix's song "Little Wing" from the 1967 album "Axis: Bold as Love."

Hendrix later recalled that this song about a female figure who provides boundless love — "With a thousand smiles, she gives to me free" — first coalesced in his mind while he was at the festival. He recalled that the mood had been peaceful and energetic. "So I figured that I take everything I see around and put it maybe in the form of a girl maybe, something like that, you know, and call it 'Little Wing,' in other words, just fly away," Hendrix said in a January 1968 interview (via "Jimi Hendrix: 'Talking'").

There are other potential sources as well. According to Charles R. Cross' biography, "Room Full of Mirrors," Hendrix once told his brother that Little Bird represented their mother, who died when the guitarist was a teen. Another potential source for Little Bird includes a 21-year-old Swedish hotel worker named Catherina, who Hendrix had begun seeing around the time he wrote the song. Whatever the source, he created a haunting work imbued with a deep love of the feminine nature.