This Iconic Love Song Was A Smash Hit In 1971

Al Green's breakthrough hit "Let's Stay Together," which remains one of the most iconic singles of 1971, is a love song the likes of which many people say they don't make anymore. But is that true?

On the visual essay website The Pudding, researchers David Mora and Michelle Jia analyzed all the Top 10 singles in the charts since 1958, for evidence that the classic love song is on its way out. What they found instead is that it remains as popular as ever; it has just evolved to include a greater number of songs celebrating sexual freedom, self-empowerment, and other aspects of love. Indeed, while heartache and explorations of the more complicated aspects of romantic relationships have always been a huge part of pop music's subject matter, they found that "sexual confidence" themed songs have overtaken the straightforward "serenade" — a purely devotional song delivered earnestly toward or about the object of one's affection — as the dominant subject matter of the modern love song.

"Let's Stay Together" is undoubtedly a serenade — one of the sweetest, most seductive songs straightforwardly celebrating love ever recorded. And while it might not be fashionable to write love songs so directly nowadays, it has lost little of its power in the half-century since its release. Here's how it came about and made Al Green a soul music megastar.