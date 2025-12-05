This Classic Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1970

Plenty of songs top the charts and then vanish seemingly without a trace. Sometimes, though, a song becomes both an instant hit and a classic that continues to resonate decades after its release. In January 1970, the folk rock duo Simon and Garfunkel released the song "Bridge Over Troubled Water" that raced up Billboard's Hot 100 list and stayed, and stayed, and stayed. It held the top spot for six weeks and remained on the chart for 14. And this was just the beginning of its immense success.

Paul Simon wrote the song, and Art Garfunkel — at Simon's insistence — sang lead on this secular gospel tune about offering comfort to someone in a time of need, a bridge over troubled water. It won several Grammy Awards, including song of the year, and was quickly covered by numerous artists from Aretha Franklin to Elvis Presley, who sang it at his final concert before his death. And it would have been a very different song if not for Garfunkel pushing his musical partner to expand it. But, regrettably, the studio album that included the seminal song would be the duo's last together.