5 Rock Songs From 1982 That Sound Even Cooler Today

In his 2019 song "LPs," indie legend Jeffrey Lewis recalls that back in the 1990s, you could pick up vinyl records for pennies, the now-trendy format then out of fashion thanks to the dawning of the CD era. The song contains the following observation when it came to picking up cheap records back then: "If the year was from the '60s, it was probably good bang for your buck ... If the year was from the 80s, it was guaranteed to totally suck" (via Genius).

But is Mr. Lewis' pithy writing-off of a whole decade's worth of musical output really true? Obviously not. Even purely in the world of rock — which, admittedly, saw its share of overblown sludge released in the 1980s — there is plenty that has overcome the passing years to sound fresh as a daisy in the mid-2020s.

The following tracks certainly reward modern listeners looking for an injection of early-'80s rock. Far from the hair metal and prog noodling that fails to hold up four decades down the line, these numbers — all of which were commercial and critical hits when they were first released — have justified their early acclaim, and are now considered classics that reward listening today.