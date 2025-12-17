13 Movies That Defined 1980s Pop Culture

The 1980s had a pop-culture zeitgeist that lesser decades can only envy (looking at you, aughts). Prosperous for most of the decade, the United States cranked out movies with big ideas, new special effects, and cultural staying power: "'80s movies" makes conceptual sense in a way that "2010s movies" doesn't. VCRs had become affordable during the previous decade, meaning that films didn't have to be consumed just at theaters or when they happened to be on TV. Consumers could buy or rent tapes, enjoying films at home when they felt like it and "catching up" on anything interesting they hadn't seen in theatres during its initial run. Nearly everyone had access to the movies, and that meant they formed an important part of the shared culture.

Horror, comedy, drama, and the reborn romantic comedy all saw evergreen new films during this decade of power. Where would American culture be without aliens flying on bicycles, good-looking teenagers dying in droves in summer camps, and whimsical women feigning the throes of passion in crowded delis? Thanks to '80s movies, we never need to find out.