Tulips are so strongly associated with the Netherlands that it's surprising to learn they're not native to the watery little kingdom. The tulip's way-back home is the mountains of central Asia, from there coming to Byzantium sometime during the Middle Ages and becoming one of the many things to delight the Ottomans as they consumed the last of the Byzantine world. So when the Dutch became rich after becoming independent from Spain (TL;DR on that is royal marriages and Protestantism), they started buying fancy things from faraway places like Turkey.

The conventional wisdom is that, drunk off both the beauty of the tulip and their own ability to create futures markets, the Dutch population briefly went absolutely nuts buying and selling tulips, creating a speculative bubble now known as Tulip Mania. Everyone was in on it, putting everything they had into tulips, hoping especially to buy a bulb that would produce a prized striped blossom. When this runaway speculation became untenable, the bubble popped, and everyone lost their little Dutch shirts.

Unfortunately for those of us who love a good yarn, this story is exaggerated. There was some wild and wacky speculation on tulips, but the collapse in prices was not the ruinous event it's been made out to be. Some of the most overblown examples of people betting it all on bulbs in fact come from Calvinist propaganda intended to make people calm down and think about Hell again. In fact, no record survives of even one flower trader going bankrupt in all of the Netherlands.

