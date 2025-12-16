5 Songs From The '70s That Nail The Meaning Of Life

If any time in recent history represented a societal desire to analyze and reformulate life's fundamentals, it was the 1960s and '70s. Defined almost wholly by counterculture drives, Vietnam War protests, and the sweeping Civil Rights Movement and its aftermath, the '60s and '70s also produced some of the finest music of our time. The era's pressures and contrasts wrought immense artistic verve and creative vivacity in the form of classic rock, Motown and R&B, folk and country, bursts of musical waves like disco in the late '70s, and much more. Out of all this music, certain songs nail the meaning of life better than others.

But firstly, we've got to outline the goals. The "meaning of life" is such a grand, potentially overreaching topic that it's important to dig down to universal human experiences and sentiments while avoiding cheesy, overwrought clichés. This is true no matter how good the songwriting, which means we've got to omit songs like John Lennon's "Imagine." Proggy, highly architected tracks might also be very fulfilling to the musical ear but can easily devolve into abstract, detached rambles that miss the point when it comes to connecting to the wider human heart.

Speaking of that heart, we've also got to sidestep party-hardy music that's all about drinking, partying, and sex, even if some swear this is humanity's raison d'être. We're aiming higher, not just for the heart, but the soul, to tackle some serious subject matter. Whether talking about Carole King's "Child of Mine," Joann Baez's "Diamonds and Rust," or Bob Marley's "War," be prepared.