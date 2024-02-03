The Most Tragic Thing About Bob Marley Everyone Forgets

When thinking of Bob Marley, most people would probably remember his music and his legacy. Songs like "Jamming," "One Love," "Buffalo Soldier," and more are part of our shared cultural fabric. Folks might know that he grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, in one of the city's most destitute neighborhoods, Trench Town. Fewer people might know about the assassination attempt on his life in 1976 mere days before he was scheduled to play at Smile Jamaica, a concert intended to ease political violence in his home country. But even fewer people might know about one of the most tragic facets of his life: how he died.

Bob Marley died young at 36 years old on May 11, 1981. Four years earlier in 1977 — the year after his assassination attempt — Marley noticed a strange discoloration under his right, big toenail. Doctors dismissed it as a soccer injury, but the discoloration didn't go away. In fact, it got worse. A biopsy revealed that not only did Marley have melanoma — a type of skin cancer — but a very rare type called acral lentiginous melanoma that grows on skin without hair.

Doctors told Marley that he had to amputate the toe, but Marley refused on religious grounds. By September 1980, he collapsed while jogging. The cancer had spread to his brain, lungs, and liver. By May the following year he was dead.