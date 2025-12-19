The 5 Best Rock Songs From Female Musicians

It is a sad fact that rock has always been a male-dominated genre, tending to have a far greater gender imbalance than mainstream pop. Indeed, the vast majority of acts throughout rock history have been bands made up entirely of white men — an issue that has remained well into the 21st century, when a 2017 analysis from The Guardian showed that nearly two-thirds of rock acts were all-male line-ups.

Some have suggested that the rock genre has typically been seen as more masculine, and that, when girls who are inclined to pursue a career in music see only men performing in famous groups, it discourages them from picking up a guitar and trying it for themselves. The musical establishment has arguably helped to reinforce the notion that rock is for men; just a fraction of the rock musicians in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are women, and roundups of those considered the major innovators of early rock are typically lists made up entirely of men.

The truth, though, is that the genre was pretty much invented single-handedly by a woman: Sister Rosetta Tharpe, aka the "godmother of rock 'n' roll, a singular gospel singer whose use of distorted electric guitar in her performances was imitated by the first generation of male rock gods, most notably Chuck Berry and Little Richard, who were both vocal about Tharpe's influence on them. And despite the lack of representation in the genre, since Tharpe there have been a number of notable women rock musicians who continue to inspire today's artists. Here are five tracks from the last six decades that broke new ground for women rockers and have stood the test of time since their release.