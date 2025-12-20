What Happened To The Survivors Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki

Issey Miyake was 7 years old when Hiroshima was bombed. Decades later, he still remembered all the horrible things he saw that day. His mother died of the effects of radiation three years after the bombing. And Hiroshima would not be the only major world event Miyake was front and center for. As he told author Kazuko Koike for his book, "Where Did Issey Come From?" (via The New York Times), "I seem to be present at occasions of great social change. Paris in May '68, Beijing at Tiananmen, New York on 9/11. Like a witness to history."

Miyake went on to become a successful fashion designer, best known in the U.S. for designing the black mock turtlenecks loved by Steve Jobs. Jobs told his biographer Walter Isaacson, "I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them. ... I have enough to last for the rest of my life."

One thing Miyake didn't do was talk about his experience at Hiroshima. It was only when President Barack Obama called for denuclearization in 2009 that the designer decided to speak out in support of the goal. In an op-ed for The New York Times, Miyake explained, "I have never chosen to share my memories or thoughts of that day. ... I did not want to be labeled 'the designer who survived the atomic bomb,' and therefore I have always avoided questions about Hiroshima." Miyake died of liver cancer in 2022, aged 84.