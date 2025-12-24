This Classic Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1973

"My Love" is relaxed and meditative, consisting of four very short verses and many repetitions of the title rather than a standalone chorus. Austere, simply constructed, and slow, McCartney utilized his typical songwriting method: He figured out the chords first, developed a melody from there, and then wrote the lyrics. The key phrase there for the composer was "my love does it good." "A phrase like that is a classic case of the nongrammatical somehow being the perfect choice," McCartney wrote in Paul Muldoon's "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present." He was inspired by similar approaches in blues songs, the works of Elvis Presley, and the Beatles' "Getting Better," which employed the line, "It can't get no worse." "It's always satisfying to subvert the rules of grammar," McCartney said.

Messing with the English language aside, "My Love" is earnest and unabashedly romantic, and McCartney wrote it for and about another member of Wings. "It's a pure love song to Linda, a reaffirmation of my love for her," McCartney wrote, referring to Linda McCartney. "But, as always, it doesn't just refer to 'My Linda.' It refers to 'My Love' so that other people will be able to relate to it."

And people most definitely related to it. No song spent more than four consecutive weeks atop the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 in 1973. "My Love" enjoyed that year's signature achievement, spending the whole of June 1973 at No. 1, and was the only love song to do so that year.