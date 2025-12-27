These '70s Dance Songs Will Get Every Gen Xer Out Of Their Seats

One minute you're doing the dishes, the next you're gripping a spatula like a mic and attempting the Electric Slide across the kitchen floor in your slippers. But it takes the right song to make that happen. And while we all have our own musical tastes, a rare group of songs seems to bypass personal preference entirely. Somehow, these songs work universally to get everyone dancing — even Gen Xers.

Making broad claims about Gen X is always a little tricky. The resistance to being defined is actually baked into how Generation X got its name. So, creating a list of '70s dance songs guaranteed to get every Gen Xer moving? We're aware of the risk. For a song to make this list, the music had to have legs that strutted well beyond the '70s. Gen X includes anyone born between 1965 and 1980-ish, which means many of them spent the disco decade more familiar with "Rubber Duckie" than "Le Freak." For a '70s song to truly move Gen X (both emotionally and onto a dance floor), it had to still matter into the '80s and beyond.

Every track on this list (or the full album it appeared on) has been inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, home to "works of enduring importance to American culture." In other words, these aren't just '70s hits — they're all-time cultural hits. And now that we've cued up those lofty expectations, let's get that disco ball spinning and get ready to dance.