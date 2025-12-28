Music Wasn't Better In The 'Good Ole Days' — And Our Case Is Airtight

It is often said that popular music, whether rock, soul, hip-hop, and so on, was better in the past. But was it? We've been thinking, and frankly, we're not too sure that the adage "music was better in the good old days" really adds up.

Whether you're a fan of rock, soul, or jazz, it is tempting to look back to the classics of a particular genre, compare them to the music that's currently in the charts, and come to the obvious conclusion that they just don't make music like they used to back in the day. Musicians were more innately talented, their musicianship was better than you can find nowadays, the old way of recording things sounded better, they simply don't write songs like they used to, and so on.

There are several reasons why you should treat these ideas with suspicion. To begin with, most people are inherently nostalgic about music. Studies have repeatedly shown that the average listener's interest in uncovering fresh music generally wanes as they enter their 30s, when responsibilities tend to encroach on time that would otherwise be spent seeking out new experiences. Instead, we generally reach a point where music becomes a device through which we reminisce about a more carefree time; our favorite music as we reach middle age tends to be that released during our youth, and thus entwined with our memories of being young. But that's not the only set of musical blinders we tend to wear.