We Think The Worst Song Of The '70s Is This Stomach-Turning Tune, And Reddit Agrees

The 1970s produced some of the greatest music ever, but also regrettable dreck. Take, for example, the silly "Disco Duck" by Rick Dees and the creepy and screechy "Afternoon Delight" by the Starland Vocal Band, one of many '70s one-hit wonders who then vanished. While those songs are variously cringeworthy, lyrically objectionable, or melodically vapid, there's one '70s hit that commits all those musical sins and more: "(You're) Having My Baby." A No. 1 hit in 1974, it's an obnoxious misstep in the life of Paul Anka, a former teen idol best known for his 1957 hit "Diana," a love song to his babysitter.

Advertisement

We think "(You're) Having My Baby" is the worst song of its day, and plenty of Redditors share our opinion. "What's the cringiest song of the '70s? I nominate 'Having My Baby' by Paul Anka," wrote p38-lightning. Two people in a Reddit thread seeking to identify the "worst song in history" nominated the Anka song. "I forgot about this one. I say forgot but what I really mean is that I forcefully exhumed it from my consciousness and pretended it never existed for the sake of my own sanity," Galdrun stated in a thread asking, "What is the worst song you have ever listened to?"

Smug, whiny, and kind of sexist — it's a hard song to defend. Here's how "(You're) Having My Baby" became what we, along with critics and Redditors, consider to be the worst '70s song.

Advertisement