'70s Breakup Songs That Take Every Boomer Back To Their First Heartache

Baby Boomers, the generation of Americans born in the 18 years or so after World War II, were coming of age or already in young adulthood when the 1970s arrived. It was a wonderful and explosively creative era for pop music, as soul, folk, hard rock, and various other exciting splinter genres emerged to captivate listeners. Just 1971 may have been the best year ever for music, but the entire decade gave the world timeless and perfect classic tunes that soundtracked the lives of Baby Boomers if not successive generations.

But along with the jams and celebrational songs came the ones about romantic loss, heartaches, and heartbreaks. There was just something about the 1970s that created an environment where composers were able to make some of the saddest and emotionally devastating it's-all-over-now songs ever. Those very records are what helped Baby Boomers wallow in their feelings for a while and also recover, because at least someone out there understood what they were going through. Here are the most gut-punching break-up songs of the 1970s — ones that just might cause a flood of unpleasant memories for the Baby Boomers out there.