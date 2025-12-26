The Most Controversial Toys Ever Sold In Stores

Toys, above all, are supposed to be fun. It's kind of nice if they're educational, it's absolutely spectacular if they're safe, and it's wonderful if a given toy has high-enough production numbers to avoid a stampede at the mall, but to be recognizably a toy, an object must be something children can play with, and that at least some of those children seem to enjoy. Within this broad definition, wide enough to encompass everything from a button on a string to complicated doll sets with scads of accessories, toy designers have ample room to play when it comes to conceptualizing and building new creations.

But if there are many paths to success, there are even more to failure. Some toys have become notable not because of the delight they've brought children but because of the consternation or bewilderment they've brought parents: "Really, this is for children?" Comprising both well-meaning experiments and obvious misfires, the below are some of the most conversation-generating products ever to appear under a Christmas tree.