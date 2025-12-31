5 Classic Rock Songs From The '70s That Sound Even Cooler Today

Few musical decades produced such explosive creativity and eclecticism as the 1970s. Classic rock from the early "golden era" (1964 to 1982) went mainstream along with the '60s counterculture, which itself fostered anti-establishment scorn that brewed the mid-'70s punk rock scene. Motown — a catch-all musical term derived from the 1959-birthed record label — was on the decline, but still evolving along with soul, funk, gospel, R&B, jazz, etc., which themselves went through iterations leading into the '80s broader adoption of hip-hop. But even amidst all this restless, churning desire to make novel and cool music, certain songs stood out as especially cool on the classic rock front.

But first, we've got to address the terminological elephant in the room: "cool," which means something different to practically everyone. That is, unless we're talking about an artistic figure as universally heralded as David Bowie (more on him later). To be truly cool and fascinating to the ears, a '70s song has to stand out from its peers and be as non-generic as possible. It has to sound fresh to our modern ears — structure, composition, subject matter, overall outré qualities — unless a listener has already heard it a thousand times. While this could mean that a song was one-of-a-kind in the '70s, it more means that it's one-of-a-kind now, particularly when gazing back on the '70s on a whole.

Certain artists like Frank Zappa were standard-bearers of all things weird and cool for decades, especially songs like "Nanook Rubs It" from 1974's Apostrophe('). Other more widely-listened to artists like Yes and their 1971 masterpiece "Roundabout" sound absolutely fresh and inventive. And then there's Bowie, who during his Thin White Duke phase evolved into something cooler than ever.