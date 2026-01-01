Nickelback Is A Better Rock Band Than You Remember

Have you ever heard about the concert that costs only 45 cents? Yeah, it's 50 Cent featuring Nickelback. It's a funny joke, but it's symptomatic of how Nickelback became one of the most hated bands in the music industry. The Canadian rockers turned into everyone's favorite punching bag, as the Internet audience decided they weren't serious musicians and deserved to be taken down a peg — or 20.

Now, music is entirely subjective, since one person's trash is another's Bon Jovi. It either connects with you, or it doesn't — much like with any other form of entertainment, really. In the case of Nickelback, though, it's almost become an online sport to trash the group and see if death by a thousand cuts forces it to go away. Well, it's time to cut through all the jokes and memes to admit what no one wants to say out loud: Nickelback is a good rock band. While not in the same league as the Beatles and Rolling Stones, respect should be put on its name, because if it weren't for Nickelback, rock would be dead — and that's the cold, hard truth.