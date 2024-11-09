Stars Who Can't Stand Nickelback

When someone thinks about how Nickelback became the most hated band in the music industry, it isn't really that much of a secret about what happened here. The Canadian band plays a radio-friendly brand of rock and appeared absolutely everywhere in the 2000s. It wasn't a case of them doing anything even mildly offensive, or becoming embroiled in scandal and controversy like many of their peers; instead, Nickelback's greatest sin was becoming popular. How vile and disgusting!

Resultantly, Nickelback turned into a synonym for the word "terrible" and the group became the undisputed punching bag of the entertainment industry. Artists like Slipknot and the Black Keys' Patrick Carney took shots at them, while even someone like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg couldn't help but throw shade in the band's direction for daring to exist. At one point, finding a Nickelback fan was akin to finding the last Coke can in the desert because nobody admitted to liking them, even if the 2008 album, "Dark Horse," was a certified banger.

Time proves to be the greatest equalizer, though. Chad Kroeger and the boys rode the wave of negativity and rolled with the punches rather than throw in the towel. Now, they're on the other side, standing in the sun and receiving the respect they deserve for building a lasting legacy in one of the world's most unforgiving industries. So, who's laughing now? That said, let's take a look at the most high-profile figures to have spoken out about Nickelback in the past.

