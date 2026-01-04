5 Songs From The '60s That Nail The Meaning Of Life

If any decade in recent history seems suited to discussing the meaning of life, it'd be the 1960s. A time of massive cultural upheaval and growth, the '60s were defined by vast countercultural forces surging side-by-side with the Cold War and Space Race, the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the Vietnam War, the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, and Malcolm X, and many other notable historical incidents. This is doubtlessly why so many artists from the era, especially musicians, dedicated themselves to figuring out what life is all about, especially from a sociopolitical angle.

"Figuring out" is the key phrase here, as '60s artists like Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell were never presumptuous or arrogant enough to come out and say, "This is what it's all about, alright?" That would've been 100% missing the point. Rather, they asked questions and encapsulated moments of life in little vignettes that acted like windows into the universal human. So, we're going to adopt the same approach. We've chosen '60s songs that aren't the only songs from that decade to accurately depict life, but are certainly exemplars of their time.

Much like our list of '70s music that nailed the meaning of life, we wanted our '60s choices to reflect an array of moments and experiences that describe life in its full breadth, from the sublime to the hideous. Whether it's Nina Simone singing about how she wishes to know how it would feel to be free, the Mothers of Invention making fun of plastic people in an age of burgeoning, moronic consumerism, or Leonard Cohen capturing loneliness amidst a crowd, here are our choices.