The 12 Best Johnny Cash Collaborations Of All Time

Johnny Cash was country music's original outlaw. When looking back on Cash's tragic, real-life story, his affinity for tortured souls and the downtrodden, particularly prison inmates, was at the heart of such hits as "Ring of Fire," "I Walk the Line," and "Folsom Prison Blues." Yet beyond those favorites, Cash also joined forces with some of the biggest stars in music — and not just from within the country genre.

In fact, Cash's musical collaborations reflect the immense respect he earned from his peers, and among those who recorded with him were rock icons such as music legend Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Joe Strummer of The Clash, and many others. As the years passed, Cash evolved from an angry young rebel to country music's elder statesman, while fans looked beyond the dark side of Cash that everyone likes to ignore, and he remained a creative force to be reckoned with. That was evident in his final act, when he partnered with producer Rick Rubin for his extraordinary series of "American Recordings."

When he died at 71 in 2003, and fans grew to understand what the final 12 months of Cash's life had been like, he'd left behind a rich and unparalleled musical legacy, including his numerous collaborations with other artists. These are the best of those team-ups, in terms of their prominence and the sheer quality of the music.