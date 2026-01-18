5 Rock Songs From 1971 That Sound Even Cooler Today

Tremendous societal upheaval was taking place in 1971. A crowd of protesters estimated at 175,000 strong descended on Washington, D.C. as the Vietnam War slogged on, while the leaked Pentagon Papers revealed the war's secret history. Meanwhile, Norman Lear revolutionized television with "All in the Family," and cinephiles experienced a diverse array of films, ranging from Stanley Kubrick's dystopian "A Clockwork Orange," to Clint Eastwood's Magnum .357-toting detective in "Dirty Harry," to the quirky May-December romance of Hal Ashby's "Harold and Maude."

In the milieu of rock music, rapid evolution was likewise at play as some of the industry's biggest acts released stunningly creative albums that remain pinnacles of their respective careers. While there are certainly songs from the early '70s that sound dated, the best songs of 1971 are simultaneously timeless while being unmistakably of their time. Many, in fact, continue to be discovered by new generations of fans, more than a half-century after their release.

Yet singling out specific songs released during that 12-month period is daunting, simply because there was so much amazing music released that year. Marvin Gaye's seminal "What's Going On," Funkadelic's blend of funk and acid rock in "Maggot Brain," and Joni Mitchell's iconic "Blue" were all released in 1971, the aural equivalent of an all-you-can-eat buffet for music fans and the reason why 1971 was the best year for rock music ever. For proof, read on for a look back at five rock songs from 1971 that sound even cooler today.