The Song David Bowie Wrote To Get Revenge On Frank Sinatra

British art rocker David Bowie had a long, tragic, and famously chameleonic career, but one song in his vast oeuvre perhaps stands out as his signature: 1971's "Life On Mars?" The soaring ballad featured keyboardist Rick Wakemad and was recorded using the very same piano used for the Beatles' "Hey Jude. It's the centerpiece of Bowie's classic album "Hunky Dory," and it was released as a single in the United Kingdom, where it peaked at No. 3 on the singles chart. The song's lyrics speculate on the existence of extraterrestrial life, which chimed with the theme of his moon-landings era hit "Space Oddity" and hinted at what was to come on his next album, "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars."

But while "Life on Mars?" soon became a campy glam-rock staple and a space-age anthem, Bowie's inspirations for the song were far more classic. As the sleeve of the album "Hunky Dory" notes, the ballad was "Inspired by Frankie," a nod to Frank Sinatra, whose 1969 hit "My Way" was apparently released at the expense of another song that Bowie had been commissioned to write. Though little reflected in its lyrical themes, "Life on Mars?" was partly intended as a swipe at the veteran Rat Pack crooner, and it was Bowie's way of showcasing his growing artistic ambitions.