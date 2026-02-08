5 Rock Songs From 1980 That Sound Even Cooler Today

The '70s were a time of both musical excess and minimalism in rock and roll — stand up, please, prog and punk — but as one decade concluded and another began, music once again began the process of making a seismic shift, with punk mostly giving way to post-punk, progressive rock easing its way toward a more commercial sound (and length), and although disco may not actually have been dead, it was severely wounded, which meant there was more room on the airwaves for other sounds.

Additionally, some of those musicians who'd come of age in the '60s and '70s were starting to offer up more mature material, resulting in songs that have not only managed to stand the test of time but, indeed, inspire the generations that followed them. Some of them have been staples on classic rock radio, which has helped cement them in the public consciousness, but some have fallen by the wayside and warrant reappraisal. Either way, these five songs are so innovative, affecting, or powerful that they sound even cooler now than they did when they first landed on record store shelves.