5 Songs From 1969 That Define Rock History

By the time the late 1960s rolled around, popular music had already undergone a radical shift from the beginning of the decade. The '60s counterculture was in full swing, anti-war sentiment raged along with the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement had culminated in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and artists grew increasingly experimental and restless along with the zeitgeist. All of this sociocultural and musical verve culminated in 1969's famed Woodstock music festival, the very year that rock saw some of its defining songs hit the airwaves.

In other words, 1969 presents quite a high bar for songs that define rock's history. In choosing songs for this article, we've got to try and encapsulate not just the spirit of the age, but how that spirit transitioned from one decade to the next. This transition is marked by the fall of era-defining artists like the Beatles, who released "Abbey Road" in 1969 before disbanding in 1970, and the rise of the next generation of rock vis-à-vis the debut albums of bands like Led Zeppelin. At the same time, rock branched further from psychedelia, folk, and blues into sub-genres like art rock, punk rock, and roots rock, all of which need to be represented in our article.

Finally, it's really not possible for a song to "define" an era unless it's gotten major traction with the public. This means we've got to steer away from obscure songs, no matter how good. On the other hand, we also don't want this article to be a mindless selection of greatest hits. So, whether it's the Beatles, Zeppelin, the proto-punk of The Stooges, or the theatricality of David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust persona, here are some songs that defined rock come 1969.